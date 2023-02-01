Gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The District police claimed to have busted a dangerous gang namely Jahangir alias Chand gang involved in dacoity and robbery and arrested its four accused members including the ring leader.

According to police spokesperson, on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, SHO Cantt police station along with police team under the supervision of DSP City by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology traced out the accused.

During interrogation 4 motorcycles, cash in Rs. 2,75,000, six mobile phones and four pistols and several bullets were recovered from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were wanted by the police in different cases of theft and robbery.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations are underway in this regard.