Gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in lifting motorcycles from different localities and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here Monday

During the course of action, New Town police held two-member gang namely Fida Hussain and Waqar Ahmed and 4 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team said that those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

