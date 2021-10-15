Gang busted; cash, stolen motorbike recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested six members of a gang involved in looting people on gun point and recovered cash, stolen motorbike and weapons from their possession.

A CIA police team comprising ASI Jaffar Ali, ASI Bashrat Usman and other police officials while using modern technology and scientific methods of investigation traced the gangsters, said a news release.

They were identified as Sohaib Alias Shabi resident of Chakar Azad Kashmir (Gang leader),Saif Alias Naqshe of district Rawalpindi, Bilal Zeeshan Alias Shani of District Rawalpindi, Muhammad Hamza of District Rawalpindi, Aftab Alias Aqib of Sir Syed Chowk Rawalpindi and Fayyaz Kayani of Asghar Mall Rawalpindi.

Four snatched 125 motorbikes, six mobile phones, Rs 50,000 cash and weapons were also recovered from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of looting people in areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused in I-Area, Karachi Company and Margalla police stations and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar has appreciated the performance of Police team and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.