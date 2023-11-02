Open Menu

Gang Busted, Looted Goods Worth Rs 1m Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a gang involved in robbery, cattle, transformer theft and other crimes and looted goods worth Rs one million were recovered.

According to a spokesperson for the police, SHO City police station Jalal Pur Pir Wala Abdul Rahman Gill along with his team have raided and busted four members Rafiq alias Killo gang including ring leader Muhammad Rafiq,

Abdul Rahman, Imtiaz and Muhammad Riaz.

The team recovered goods including cattle, and transformers and looted money during robberies.

The arrested accused have revealed ten cases during interrogation.

APP/sak

