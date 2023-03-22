Gang involved in looting people outside ATMs arrested

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four-member robbers gang involved in snatching cash from people outside banks and ATMs and other street crimes in different areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four-member robbers gang involved in snatching cash from people outside banks and ATMs and other street crimes in different areas.

Accused identified as Farhan Khan, Muhammad Nasir, Ali Shan and Muhammad Mukhtiyar were arrested on a tip off from Korangi Causeway, according to SSP SIU.

The gang was involved in snatching cash from citizens outside banks and ATMs on gun point and other street crimes.

Four pistols and two motorcycles were recovered from the possession of arrested.

During initial interrogation, the arrested revealed that one of their accomplice Muzaffar used to inform about persons leaving the bank with huge cash to his accomplices outside who would follow the person and rob him.

They confessed committing such robberies in Boat Basin, Defence, Akhtar Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nursery, Mehmoodabad, Gulshan Iqbal and other areas. They were habitual criminals and had been arrested in several police stations including SIU.

Cases had been registered against the accused under Sindh Arms Act in the SIU police station on recovery of illegal weapons. Police stations were being informed about the arrest and revelations of the accused. Further investigations were underway.