UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Of 10 Arrested: Motorbikes, Weapons Narcotics Seized:

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:56 PM

Gang of 10 arrested: motorbikes, weapons Narcotics seized:

Police on Saturday have arrested a 10 member's gang and recovered 10 motorbikes, v ans, weapons and narcotics from their possession.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday have arrested a 10 member's gang and recovered 10 motorbikes, v ans, weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPOP Ammara Ather, Bhalwal police team under the supervision of SHO Arif Hussain have started operation against criminals and drug pushers have conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 members gang headed by Altaf Hussain s/o Khadim Hussain of Jampur district Rajanpur and recovered 10 stolen motorbikes, Van, 2120 grams Heroin, 620 grams Hashish, 3 Kalashnikovs, 3 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Guns 12 bore and 120 liters liquor from them.

The others gangsters were; Ansar s/o Ghulam Yaseen, Muhammad Akram, Imran s/o Salah Muhammad, Suleman Zahid, Adnad alias Dano, Jahangir s/o Sarwar, Ehsan Shabbir, Shoaib and Muhammad Arif s/o Noor Muhammad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation

Related Topics

Police Altaf Hussain Van Rajanpur Bhalwal Jampur Criminals From

Recent Stories

Kyrgios shuts down Zverev in Grand Slam row

1 minute ago

Local Press: UAE prioritises safety for all

12 minutes ago

Historic Rainfall, Flooding Hits Fire-Ravaged Area ..

1 minute ago

Indian troops launch CASO in IHK

5 minutes ago

Mexico ramps up border security to block migrant c ..

5 minutes ago

India's bowling miser Bapu Nadkarni dies at 86

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.