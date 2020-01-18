Gang of 10 arrested: motorbikes, weapons Narcotics seized:

Police on Saturday have arrested a 10 member's gang and recovered 10 motorbikes, v ans, weapons and narcotics from their possession.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday have arrested a 10 member's gang and recovered 10 motorbikes, v ans, weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPOP Ammara Ather, Bhalwal police team under the supervision of SHO Arif Hussain have started operation against criminals and drug pushers have conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 members gang headed by Altaf Hussain s/o Khadim Hussain of Jampur district Rajanpur and recovered 10 stolen motorbikes, Van, 2120 grams Heroin, 620 grams Hashish, 3 Kalashnikovs, 3 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Guns 12 bore and 120 liters liquor from them.

The others gangsters were; Ansar s/o Ghulam Yaseen, Muhammad Akram, Imran s/o Salah Muhammad, Suleman Zahid, Adnad alias Dano, Jahangir s/o Sarwar, Ehsan Shabbir, Shoaib and Muhammad Arif s/o Noor Muhammad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation