Gang of bike snatcher busted, 7 stolen motorcycles recovered

City police on Saturday busted a two-member gang of bike snatchers and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :City police on Saturday busted a two-member gang of bike snatchers and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possessions.

Acting on public complaints regarding theft of motorcycles, the Gulbahar police conducted raid on Lakki Dheri Road and arrested two persons.

Police recovered seven stolen motorcycles on the identification of the arrested that were identified as Iqtidar Ullah and Ikram.

Meanwhile, police have returned three motorcycles to their real owners while information was being collected for the owners of the remaining bikes.

A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.