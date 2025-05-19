Gang of street criminals busted, looted valuables worth nearly Rs 1m recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Khanewal police have busted a gang of street criminals and recovered looted/stolen valuables including motorcycles and cell phones worth nearly Rs 1 million, in Jahanian, police said on Monday.

Three criminals including Shan Musalli, Pervaiz, and Ejaz alias Zulfiqar Ali were arrested by police employing modern means of tracking and investigations, SDPO Jahanian circle Abdul Majeed told newsmen.

He said, DPO Ismail Kharak had issued orders to SHO Jahanian to track down the Shan Musalli gang that was active in Jahanian. The SHO, in the light of instructions, formed a team of smart officials who tracked down the criminals and arrested three of them including the ring leader.

Police recovered five motorcycles, a mobile phone, a laptop computer besides cash from the accused, the SDPO said.