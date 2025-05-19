Bugti Congratulates Hazara Community On Occasion Of Hazar Culture Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:14 PM
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated the Hazara community on the occasion of Hazara Culture Day
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated the Hazara community on the occasion of Hazara Culture Day.
He said that the Hazara community was a beautiful and dignified cultural identity of Balochistan,which strengthens our social harmony through its civilization, lifestyle and timeless traditions.
In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that the civilization of the Hazara nation was a beautiful reflection of the combination of Central Asian influences and local culture, which is an important part of the identity and diversity of Quetta.
He said that the Hazara community has proven its capabilities in every field, be it education, defense, health or government services adding that they have rendered service to the country and nation.
The CM said that the traditional food, clothing, language and literature present in the Hazaragi culture are a symbol of social unity and national solidarity.
He said that Hazara Culture Day not only reflects the cultural heritage but also sends a message to the whole world that Balochistan is a bouquet of different nationalities and civilizations,where every color is valuable and worthy of pride.
Recent Stories
Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 26
Meeting reviews revenue matters
Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens
All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTUF
Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development ..
KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines
Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army
50 points for sacrificial skin collection on Eid-ul-Adha in Shorkot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day1 minute ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 261 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews revenue matters1 minute ago
-
Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens1 minute ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development projects in Federal ..11 minutes ago
-
Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army11 minutes ago
-
50 points for sacrificial skin collection on Eid-ul-Adha in Shorkot7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers 11 officers7 minutes ago
-
Mir Kabir congratulates NP's newly elected body of district Kalat7 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Rescue 1122 District Officer martyred on duty7 minutes ago