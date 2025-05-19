Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:14 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated the Hazara community on the occasion of Hazara Culture Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025)

He said that the Hazara community was a beautiful and dignified cultural identity of Balochistan,which strengthens our social harmony through its civilization, lifestyle and timeless traditions.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that the civilization of the Hazara nation was a beautiful reflection of the combination of Central Asian influences and local culture, which is an important part of the identity and diversity of Quetta.

He said that the Hazara community has proven its capabilities in every field, be it education, defense, health or government services adding that they have rendered service to the country and nation.

The CM said that the traditional food, clothing, language and literature present in the Hazaragi culture are a symbol of social unity and national solidarity.

He said that Hazara Culture Day not only reflects the cultural heritage but also sends a message to the whole world that Balochistan is a bouquet of different nationalities and civilizations,where every color is valuable and worthy of pride.

