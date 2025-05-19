All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTUF

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Entrepreneur Society of Faisalabad Business school has organized the fourth All Pakistan Business Plan Competition at National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF).

NTUF spokesman Sardar Parvez Akhthar said here on Monday that students from 50 universities participated in the competition and presented more than 80 unique and innovative business projects.

Prominent Pakistani business personalities including CEO of Sukoon Wellness and e-commerce expert Sheikh Ruhail, Director Faisalabad Business School Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Baig, Acting Chairman of Faisalabad Business School Dr.

Muhammad Shehzad Iqbal and Organizing Secretary of Entrepreneur Society Farooq Jamal were also present on the occasion in addition to a large number of small business owners and traders, he added.

He said that the competition help in promoting entrepreneurial thinking among the youth in addition to transform their innovative ideas into practical ventures.

He said that the participants impressed the judges and attendees with their business proposals. Such competitions would play a significant role in bringing young business minds together and strengthening Pakistan's economy, he added.