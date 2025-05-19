Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh Until May 26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:14 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore President Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 26 in connection with three cases stemming from the May 9 riots

The extension was granted after the prosecution requested additional time, citing that the case records are currently with the Supreme Court.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing on Sheikh’s pre-arrest bail petitions. The PTI leader appeared before the court in person, as his previous bail had expired.

Sheikh faces charges in cases related to the attack on Askari Tower and the torching of police vehicles during the violent protests on May 9.

