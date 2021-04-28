UrduPoint.com
Garbage Heaps Irk Residents In Dhoke Elahi Bukush

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush have expressed deep concern over poor cleanliness system and heaps of garbage in the area.

The residents of the area had complained that poor cleanliness environment was becoming a cause of multiple diseases among the residents.

A complainant Arshad Mehmood said that heaps of garbage were breeding mosquitoes which were causing dengue fever in the area.

Another complainant Waheed Anjum said that clogged and broken sewerage lines were aggravating their problems.

Garbage had not been lifted for several weeks, resulting into pathetic conditions, he added.

Naveed Chaudhry another resident said that despite repeated complaints the authorities concerned had not moved an inch to settle the problem. He stressed the need to keep the surroundings clean to avoid diseases.

The residents wailed that in 21st century they were deprived of basic facilities of life while demanded of high authorities to ensure cleanliness in the area.

