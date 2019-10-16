Garbage transporting vehicles directed to use tarpaulin to cover trash on vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director Asif Ikram on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to issue notices to the contractors to use tarpaulin to cover the garbage during its transportation from GTS to landfill site and to impose fine on the violators

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Managing Director Asif Ikram on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to issue notices to the contractors to use tarpaulin to cover the garbage during its transportation from GTS to landfill site and to impose fine on the violators.

Asif Ikram issued the directives taking notice of the complaints received against the vehicles transporting the garbage without covering it and causing difficulties for the citizens, said a statement.

He also visited the Board's Command and Control department and said that no one would be allowed to spread the dirt or mess in the city.

SSWMB chief urged the Command and Control department to further improve its working.

SSWMB Managing Director Asif Ikram on the occasion was flanked by Executive Director (Operations) Nisar Soomro, Director (Operations) Tariq Nizamani, Director (GTS) Ali Raza and other officers.