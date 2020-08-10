UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Supply Not Restored To Parts Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:37 PM

Gas supply not restored to parts of Balochistan

Supply of gas to the parts of Balochsitan could not be restored despite passage of three days

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Supply of gas to the parts of Balochsitan could not be restored despite passage of three days.

Flash floods caused by the heavy rain had damaged 12" and 24" dia transmission gas pipelines near Bibi Nani Bridge on August 08 suspending gas supply to the Qalat, Mastung and Ziarat districts of Balochistan.

Due to the shortage of gas in the system following the Bibi Nani pipelines damage, the residents of Quetta were also experiencing low gas pressure causing great inconvenience to the people of the provincial capital.

" The repair work of 12" Dia gas supply line damaged due to recent flood at Kundlani Bridge is under progress,"said Spokesman Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC),Mohammad Kashif Siddique.

He further added that "rectification work of 12" & 24" gas pipe lines damaged at Bibi Nani bridge has not yet been started due to flooded water flow and having no road access from Sibi to Bibi Nani.

However, SSGCL is in constant contact with FWO, PDMA and NHA crew for clearance of passage (Sibi to Bibi Nani Section).

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Quetta Flood Water Company Road Qalat Progress Sibi Mastung Ziarat August NHA Gas From FWO Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

6 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

21 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.