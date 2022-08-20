UrduPoint.com

Gas Supply Restored To Parts Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday restored gas supply to Quetta and other parts of the province.

Gas supply was suspended to Quetta, Mastung, Qalat, Pishin, Ziarat and some other areas of the province after the 24-inch wide gas pipeline passing under the riverbed was washed away by floodwater in Bibi Nani area on Friday.

"Gas supply has been partially restored through a 12-inch narrower pipeline," SSGC spokesman Salman Ahmed Siddiqui said.

However, replacing the 24-inch wide pipeline might take a few days as water level was too high, so the work would start once the level dropped, he said.

