Open Menu

Gastro PGS Team Of HMC Peshawar Wins All Pakistan GI Quiz Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Gastro PGS team of HMC Peshawar wins All Pakistan GI quiz competition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology (PSG) and GI Endoscopy team of the Gastro department of Hayatabad Medical Complex outshined in the All Pakistan GI quiz competition by winning all the stages including the final.

A total of 18 hospitals from across the country participated in the PSG Super League Season-3 competition held in Quetta on the occasion of the 40th annual PSG Summit.

The final match was held between a team of HMC, Peshawar, and Services Hospital Lahore, said the spokesperson of HMC.

The entire GI community rated the final as a challenging competition. The hospital administration congratulated the HMC's Gastro department for this great achievement and termed it a great honor for the hospital.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Quetta All From PSG

Recent Stories

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

17 minutes ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

1 hour ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

4 hours ago
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

14 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

14 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

14 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

14 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

14 hours ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan