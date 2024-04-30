Gastro PGS Team Of HMC Peshawar Wins All Pakistan GI Quiz Competition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology (PSG) and GI Endoscopy team of the Gastro department of Hayatabad Medical Complex outshined in the All Pakistan GI quiz competition by winning all the stages including the final.
A total of 18 hospitals from across the country participated in the PSG Super League Season-3 competition held in Quetta on the occasion of the 40th annual PSG Summit.
The final match was held between a team of HMC, Peshawar, and Services Hospital Lahore, said the spokesperson of HMC.
The entire GI community rated the final as a challenging competition. The hospital administration congratulated the HMC's Gastro department for this great achievement and termed it a great honor for the hospital.
APP/adi
