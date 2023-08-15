GB Governor calls on Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah Tuesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and congratulated him on assuming the charge of Caretaker PM.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar thanked the GB Governor on extending best wishes to him.

The GB Governor said selection of a caretaker prime minister from Balochistan province would strengthen the federation of Pakistan.

He invited Caretaker PM Kakar to visit GB and address the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.

He also briefed him about the ongoing development projects including the infrastructure projects, and progress on Karakoram University.

He also invited him to inaugurate the projects to be completed in near future.