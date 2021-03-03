GB Govt constitutes committee to review reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Wednesday formed a seven-member committee headed by Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to review the constitutional, administrative and governance reforms of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Wednesday formed a seven-member committee headed by Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to review the constitutional, administrative and governance reforms of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee is tasked to hold comprehensive consultations with all elected parties in this regard.

The law department GB issued a notification in this regard.

The committee members include opposition Leader Amjad Hussain (PPP), Ghulam Muhammad PML(N), Muhammad Kazim (MWM), Haji Rehmat Khaliq (JUI), Col (retd) Obaidullah Baig (PTI) and Raja Azam Khan (PTI).

The purpose of forming the committee is to formally consult with all elected parties on constitutional, administrative and governance reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan so that a unified strategy can be worked out for progress on these important issues.