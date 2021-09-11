UrduPoint.com

GCU VC Briefs Senator Tarar About LLB Programme

Sat 11th September 2021

GCU VC briefs Senator Tarar about LLB programme

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, an eminent Old Ravian and the Chairman of Legal Education Committee of Pakistan Bar Council, on Saturday visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, an eminent Old Ravian and the Chairman of Legal education Committee of Pakistan Bar Council, on Saturday visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi along with the senior faculty members briefed the senator about the faculty and facilities set up for the Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Law School of GCU.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GCU Lahore this year for the first-time opened admissions to the five-year LLB programme. The last date to apply is September 17, 2021.

Senator Tarar inspected the library and classrooms for the upcoming first batch of law students. He appreciated that the GCU had started law degree progammes, as many eminent jurists in Pakistan were Old Ravians and they would act a golden resource for its law school.

Tarar also shared memories of his college days, saying that Old Ravians remembered their Alma Mater not because of their degrees but due to the values, morals and confidence that the Government College taught them.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said the five-year LLB (Hons) programme of GCU was very carefully designed under the valuable guidance of best legal minds, including former chief justice of Lahore High Court, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and sitting judges of the Lahore High Court, including Justice Masud Abid Naqvi and Justice Jawad Hassan.

Prof Zaidi also shared his detailed vision for the University's Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Law School, where the GCU would offer LLM and PhD in legal studies.

GCU Dean Prof. Dr. Raiz Ahmad and Controller of Examinations Shahzad Ahmed were also present.

