UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCUF Issues Revised Examination Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

GCUF issues revised examination schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued revised schedule for 1st annual examinations 2020 of Associate Degree in Arts/Associate Degree in Science (Part wise/combined) and Associate Degree in Commerce.

According to the GCUF controller exams, eligible candidates should submit their admission forms with single fee up to August 17 for examinations of Associate Degree in Arts/Associate Degree in Science (Part wise/Combined) while the same would be received with double fee up to August 19 and with triple fee up to August 21, 2020.

Similarly, the students of Associate Degree in Commerce can submit their admission forms with single fee up to August 18, with double fee up to August 26 and with triple fee up to September 01, 2020.

He said that part-wise single fee for Associate Degree in Arts is Rs 2,500 while single fee for combined exams of this degree is Rs 5,000.

Similarly, part-wise single fee of Associate Degree in Science (ADS) is Rs 3,000 whereas its single fee for combined exams is Rs 6,000.

The part-wise single fee of Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC) is Rs 2,500. more information in this regard can be obtained controller office or university website www.gcuf.edu.pk, he added.

Related Topics

Same August September GCUF 2020 Commerce

Recent Stories

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan J ..

7 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will incr ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Sameh Shoukry on ..

58 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Ravi Development Authority today

1 hour ago

Rational energy prices can attract investment: Mia ..

2 hours ago

NSW offers to host coronavirus-threatened Australi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.