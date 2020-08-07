GCUF issues revised examination schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued revised schedule for 1st annual examinations 2020 of Associate Degree in Arts/Associate Degree in Science (Part wise/combined) and Associate Degree in Commerce.

According to the GCUF controller exams, eligible candidates should submit their admission forms with single fee up to August 17 for examinations of Associate Degree in Arts/Associate Degree in Science (Part wise/Combined) while the same would be received with double fee up to August 19 and with triple fee up to August 21, 2020.

Similarly, the students of Associate Degree in Commerce can submit their admission forms with single fee up to August 18, with double fee up to August 26 and with triple fee up to September 01, 2020.

He said that part-wise single fee for Associate Degree in Arts is Rs 2,500 while single fee for combined exams of this degree is Rs 5,000.

Similarly, part-wise single fee of Associate Degree in Science (ADS) is Rs 3,000 whereas its single fee for combined exams is Rs 6,000.

The part-wise single fee of Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC) is Rs 2,500. more information in this regard can be obtained controller office or university website www.gcuf.edu.pk, he added.