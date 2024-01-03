Open Menu

GCWUS Organizes Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM

GCWUS organizes workshop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Under the Patronage of Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi and Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, two days training workshop entitled “Gender Based Violence Reduction in Pakistan Through Increased Justice System Capacity” was organized by Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies, GCWUS in Collaboration with Islamic Research Institute (IRI) International Islamic University Islamabad.

Director General IRI Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq conducted the workshop as resource person.

A large number of lawyers, medical doctors, teachers and students attended the workshop.

The workshop covered important topics such as Gender violence and important concepts related to it, contemporary gender violence situation in Pakistan, types of gender violence in Pakistan, factors of gender violence in Pakistan, Islamic teachings regarding prevention of gender violence, Institutional framework to prevent gender based violence in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Lawyers Zia-ul-Haq International Islamic University Government College Women University Sialkot Arab

