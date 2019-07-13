GDA alleges Sindh Govt of pre-poll rigging in Ghotki bye elections

(@imziishan)

The Secretary General Grand Democratic Alliances Ayaz Latif Palijo has said that Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members was busy in pre-poll rigging in NA-205 (Ghotki) bye elections to be held on July 18

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Palijo said PPP was facing its worst political as well as administrative crisis and all government machinery had been engaged to win Ghotki bye elections. He called upon Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of Sindh Chief Minister and his cabinet member's interference in the bye election.

He alleged that PPP candidate on NA 205, had been involved in criminal cases whereas he had not declared his 2000 acres of agriculture land in documents submitted with Election Commission of Pakistan.

The PPP candidate was declared disqualified to contest election during last general elections held in 2018, he said and added that Sindh Chief Minister and his cabinet members along with government machinery were participating in election campaign of their party candidate which was a clear violation of code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He alleged the provincial government had shifted its focus towards Ghotki and all government machinery was being utilized to win NA-205 bye election.

He demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to stop Sindh Chief Minister of interfering in election process and action should be taken against violation of code of conduct of ECP.