GDA Delegation Calls On Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 07:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) led by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to express their confidence in his leadership and the government's public welfare policies.

Ghous Bux Mahar, Member of the National Assembly, and Dr Zulfiqar Mirza were included in the delegation, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Ministers including Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar ,and Special Assistant to the PM Dr Shahbaz Gill also attended the meeting.

