GDA Issues Advisory For Tourists In Wake Of Monsoon Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:16 PM

The Galyat Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday issued an advisory for tourists in the wake of Monsoon rains, likely to be engulfed the area during current week

GALYAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Galyat Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday issued an advisory for tourists in the wake of Monsoon rains, likely to be engulfed the area during current week.

According to the advisory, the heavy rainfall was expected to start from today and be continued till Friday.

Meanwhile, the GDA's spokesman, in a news release, advised the tourists to avoid travelling during night hours and rainfall, and adopt safety measures while driving on the Galyat's roads.

He warned that the traffic flow on roads of Galyat could be hampered during rains due to looming threat of land sliding in the area.

The spokesman said efforts were afoot to ensure presence of small and large machinery to timely remove road obstacles. The GDA staffers were asked to remain in field for 24 hours to facilitate tourists, he added.

He urged tourists to call at 1422 helpline for getting updated information about weather condition and routes.

