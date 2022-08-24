ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :German Ambassador-Designate to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Wednesday showed keen interest in housing sector of Pakistan and appreciated the efforts of the Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, for his commitment, vision and devotion to promote housing sector.

In a meeting between Housing and Works Ministry Secretary and German ambassador designate in the ministry, both sides exchanged views on range of bilateral issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

Welcoming the ambassador, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani expressed his best wishes and apprised him about the ongoing housing projects especially the low cost housing schemes of the ministry and initiatives taken to provide shelter to the Federal government employees and general public.

Secretary also invited ambassador to the upcoming first International Housing Expo in November, which he intends to attend.