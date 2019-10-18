German envoy calls for extensive efforts to ensure hunger-free world

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has called for extensive and collective efforts to ensure a hunger-free world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has called for extensive and collective efforts to ensure a hunger-free world.

In a series of tweets on his social media account in connection with World Food Day and Global Hand-washing Day, he shared his experience of bringing foods from his house and sharing it at Saylani food-shelter(Langar Khana).

"I am so pleased and happy for bringing food and share it with people at the food-shelter", he said He appreciated the efforts and dedication of the food workers who were rendering great services at the food center.

He told APP, that food security and scarcity of hygienic food was an international issue and it was need of the hour to take solid measures in this regard.

World Food Day-2019' was marked on October 16 across the globe with a theme "Our Actions are our Future, A Zero Hunger world by 2030 is possible."