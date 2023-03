German envoy on Afghanistan calls on foreign secretary

Germany's Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Erik Kurzweil on Tuesday called on Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Germany's Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Erik Kurzweil on Tuesday called on Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan here.

The foreign secretary reiterated Pakistan's desire for a peaceful, prosperous, stable and connected Afghanistan, according to Foreign Office.