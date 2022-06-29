German envoy pays farewell visit to Army Chief

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :German Ambassador Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck on Wednesday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Germany.

He thanked the visiting dignitary for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence and security cooperation.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play his role to further enhance cooperation between both countries.