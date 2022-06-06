UrduPoint.com

German FM Due In Islamabad Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022

German FM due in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock will be arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday on a two-day official visit, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This will be FM Baerbock's maiden visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Office said Monday.

During the visit, the two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues.

Foreign Minister Baerbock will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The visit of the FM Baerbock is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and is expected to impart further boost to the multi-faceted Pakistan-Germany relationship.

Germany is a valued partner of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union.

The two countries have long-standing, cordial relations marked by mutual respect and close cooperation. The two sides attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people contacts.

Pakistan and Germany completed 70 years of diplomatic ties in 2021. This milestone was celebrated by the two sides in a befitting manner, with a series of events held in Pakistan and Germany.

