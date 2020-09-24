Ghauri posted as Secy Environment

Mohammed Aslam Ghauri, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), Secretary, Information Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, on regular basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Mohammed Aslam Ghauri, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), Secretary, Information Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, on regular basis.

According to a notification here on Thursday, Ghauri shall continue to hold additional charge of the post of Director General, Sindh Coastal Development Authority, till further orders.