UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghauri Posted As Secy Environment

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

Ghauri posted as Secy Environment

Mohammed Aslam Ghauri, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), Secretary, Information Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, on regular basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Mohammed Aslam Ghauri, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), Secretary, Information Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, on regular basis.

According to a notification here on Thursday, Ghauri shall continue to hold additional charge of the post of Director General, Sindh Coastal Development Authority, till further orders.

Related Topics

Sindh Post

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

5 minutes ago

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

35 minutes ago

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

1 hour ago

Polio teams administer drops to 175,249 children

2 minutes ago

SEPA shuts 100 illegal battery kilns in district W ..

2 minutes ago

Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry elects K ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.