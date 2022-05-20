UrduPoint.com

Ghazi Gandkar Hills Fire Destroys Miles Long Forests, Kills Rare Species Of Wildlife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 05:39 PM

The jungle fire in two days destroyed miles-long forests and killed rare species of animals and birds in the hilly areas of Gandkar Tehsil Ghazi

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The jungle fire in two days destroyed miles-long forests and killed rare species of animals and birds in the hilly areas of Gandkar Tehsil Ghazi.

According to the details, the fire erupted in the forest due to unknown reasons, around several miles of forests on the hills of Gandkar along with the rare type of birds and animals have been burnt alive in the North of Haripur still waiting for KPK government to extinguish the fire.

Locals told to media that besides the precious forests the fire also burnt the rare species of wildlife and their eggs including Grey Goral, Black Partridge, Grey Partridge, Chakur Partridge, See-see Partridge etc, in the breeding season.

Despite the efforts of locals to extinguish the fire, they failed and incredibly no provincial department have taken any step to cope with the catastrophe.

The locals disclosed that the fired erupted two days ago around the hills of Gandkar spreading miles long areas which also increased the temperature and endangered the rare species of wildlife, as people of the area were frightened of the degree and amount of the ablaze.

