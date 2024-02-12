GIKI hosts conference on climate change, emerging trends

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The 1st International Conference on Climate Change and Emerging Trends in Civil Engineering (CCETC-2024) began in Ghulam Ishaq Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Monday.

The conference marked an important gathering where experts from around the world participated to talk about climate change in the context of Civil Engineering. The event brought together scholars, researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss the challenges posed by climate change in civil engineering.

The Executive Director of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) Shakil Durrani was the chief guest of the conference whereas Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali and Vice Chancellor, Karakoram International University Prof. Dr. Atta Ullah Shah were the guests of honor.

The inaugural day featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and setting the stage for important knowledge knowledge-sharing sessions.

The speakers talked about the urgency of civil engineering to respond the climate change challenges and stressed the need for new and innovative solutions to protect the environment for sustainable development.

Shakil Durrani emphasized the harmony to make engineering solutions more climate-friendly.

The Rector of GIK Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid highlighted the significance of the conference in addressing climate change challenges, and its impacts on infrastructure. He mentioned that the discussions and ideas shared in the conference would help to build infrastructure that would withstand the challenges of climate change.

Prof Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali emphasized the role of civil engineering in the integration of climate resilience into infrastructure projects. He explained the advanced techniques for assessing natural hazards, modeling their impacts, and implementing risk mitigation measures.

Pro Vice Chancellor, Mehran University Dr. Aneel Kumar and Dr. Shazim Ali Memon from Nazarbayev University Kazakhstan also spoke as keynote speakers on the occasion.

The Chair, Prof. Dr. M. Ashraf Tanoli expressed his satisfaction over the active participation and enthusiasm of the participants on the first day of the conference.

He said that the collective efforts of the civil engineering community would help in tackling climate change.

Throughout the day, participants had the chance to connect with others, learn from experts, and explore new technologies and solutions. The conference also provided a platform for young researchers and students to showcase their work and learn from experienced professionals.