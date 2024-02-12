GIKI Hosts Conference On Climate Change, Emerging Trends
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The 1st International Conference on Climate Change and Emerging Trends in Civil Engineering (CCETC-2024) began in Ghulam Ishaq Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Monday.
The conference marked an important gathering where experts from around the world participated to talk about climate change in the context of Civil Engineering. The event brought together scholars, researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss the challenges posed by climate change in civil engineering.
The Executive Director of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) Shakil Durrani was the chief guest of the conference whereas Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali and Vice Chancellor, Karakoram International University Prof. Dr. Atta Ullah Shah were the guests of honor.
The inaugural day featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and setting the stage for important knowledge knowledge-sharing sessions.
The speakers talked about the urgency of civil engineering to respond the climate change challenges and stressed the need for new and innovative solutions to protect the environment for sustainable development.
Shakil Durrani emphasized the harmony to make engineering solutions more climate-friendly.
The Rector of GIK Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid highlighted the significance of the conference in addressing climate change challenges, and its impacts on infrastructure. He mentioned that the discussions and ideas shared in the conference would help to build infrastructure that would withstand the challenges of climate change.
Prof Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali emphasized the role of civil engineering in the integration of climate resilience into infrastructure projects. He explained the advanced techniques for assessing natural hazards, modeling their impacts, and implementing risk mitigation measures.
Pro Vice Chancellor, Mehran University Dr. Aneel Kumar and Dr. Shazim Ali Memon from Nazarbayev University Kazakhstan also spoke as keynote speakers on the occasion.
The Chair, Prof. Dr. M. Ashraf Tanoli expressed his satisfaction over the active participation and enthusiasm of the participants on the first day of the conference.
He said that the collective efforts of the civil engineering community would help in tackling climate change.
Throughout the day, participants had the chance to connect with others, learn from experts, and explore new technologies and solutions. The conference also provided a platform for young researchers and students to showcase their work and learn from experienced professionals.
Recent Stories
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
158 booked for degrading environment9 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws held, drugs, illegal arms recovered9 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates medicine warehouse up-gradation project9 minutes ago
-
CM pays tributes to policemen9 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs District Polio Coordination Committee9 minutes ago
-
Constable among two held19 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from February 26 in Bahawalpur29 minutes ago
-
Three suspects apprehended for house theft29 minutes ago
-
House looted, motorcycles snatched in Taxila, Wah39 minutes ago
-
HESCO captures 250 more connections involved in power theft49 minutes ago
-
Renowned film actor Aslam Parvez remembered49 minutes ago
-
Marathon held1 hour ago