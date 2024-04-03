Open Menu

Gilani Affirms Country's Path Forward Anchored In ZAB's Legacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ZAB's legacy

On the occasion of death anniversary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder, the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), Ali Haider Gilani, the parliamentary leader of PPP in the Punjab Assembly, reiterated on Wednesday party's commitment to steering Pakistan's future in accordance with the principles laid down by ZAB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) On the occasion of death anniversary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder, the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), Ali Haider Gilani, the parliamentary leader of PPP in the Punjab Assembly, reiterated on Wednesday party's commitment to steering Pakistan's future in accordance with the principles laid down by ZAB.

In a message issued here, he underscored ZAB's invaluable contributions to Pakistan's political landscape, highlighting his pivotal role in crafting a consensus-driven constitution that provided a beacon of law and order in a tumultuous era.

Gilani emphasised ZAB's efforts in fostering unity among the Muslim community at international forums such as the Islamic summit, alongside championing the rights of marginalised sections and fortifying the electoral voice of minorities.

Expressing pride in carrying forward the legacy of Bhutto's vision, Gilani affirmed PPP's dedication to enshrining Bhutto's services to the nation within the educational curriculum, ensuring that future generations remain cognizant of his enduring impact on Pakistan's trajectory.

Related Topics

Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Law And Order Ali Haider Gilani Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

8 minutes ago
 Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL covera ..

Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage

8 minutes ago
 Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed ..

Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations

8 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants ext ..

Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants extension to COVID doctors, other ..

22 minutes ago
 CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of offic ..

CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record

11 minutes ago
 Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to t ..

Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to transform Hazro Town

8 minutes ago
PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minist ..

PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minister

8 minutes ago
 RUDA, Scoda establish twin cities pact, redefining ..

RUDA, Scoda establish twin cities pact, redefining urban development dynamics

8 minutes ago
 CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad of ..

CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad officials

8 minutes ago
 'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from big ..

'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from biggest quake in 25 years

8 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected in M ..

Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected in March

22 minutes ago
 Bilal Yasin orders to dismiss all 93 invigilators ..

Bilal Yasin orders to dismiss all 93 invigilators of BISE Examination centre

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan