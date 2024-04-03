(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) On the occasion of death anniversary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder, the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), Ali Haider Gilani, the parliamentary leader of PPP in the Punjab Assembly, reiterated on Wednesday party's commitment to steering Pakistan's future in accordance with the principles laid down by ZAB.

In a message issued here, he underscored ZAB's invaluable contributions to Pakistan's political landscape, highlighting his pivotal role in crafting a consensus-driven constitution that provided a beacon of law and order in a tumultuous era.

Gilani emphasised ZAB's efforts in fostering unity among the Muslim community at international forums such as the Islamic summit, alongside championing the rights of marginalised sections and fortifying the electoral voice of minorities.

Expressing pride in carrying forward the legacy of Bhutto's vision, Gilani affirmed PPP's dedication to enshrining Bhutto's services to the nation within the educational curriculum, ensuring that future generations remain cognizant of his enduring impact on Pakistan's trajectory.