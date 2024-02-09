Gilani Appeals Political Parties To Unite For Sake Of Nation
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) MNA-elect national assembly of Pakistan Peoples Party, Yusuf Raza Gilani appealed all political stakeholders to unite for the sake of the nation with sole motive of bringing the country out of hitting quagmire.
He was talking to media after getting the razer-thin majority of 293 votes from his constituency NA-148 through the unofficial result's announcement after concluding the polls last day.
He felicitated PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Co-chairman, Asif Zardari for chalking out the inspiring manifesto of the party, PPP that according to him, was much loved by people of Multan.
Bilawal Bhutto had effectively run the political campaign across the country, he said.
Pakistan People's Party was moving up to bring political and economic stability in coordination with all stakeholders across the country.
He said the PPP with the help of stakeholders would develop foreign policy and express resolve to wipe out terrorism with full commitment and determination.
Underlining the current turmoil hitting the northwest border, he said Afghanistan was our brotherly country and that the nation's prosperity was profoundly linked to stability in Afghanistan.
He termed the most significant problems swaying over the country was inflation and rising unemployment.
He urged all political stakeholders to unite for the one-liner agenda based on developing people economically.
Gilani said his all children got elected and vowed that they would work as a team to resolve the problems of the masses. The more we will strengthen economically, the better we stand up in a dignified way at all global forums, he said.
