Open Menu

Gilani Appeals Political Parties To Unite For Sake Of Nation

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Gilani appeals political parties to unite for sake of nation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) MNA-elect national assembly of Pakistan Peoples Party, Yusuf Raza Gilani appealed all political stakeholders to unite for the sake of the nation with sole motive of bringing the country out of hitting quagmire.

He was talking to media after getting the razer-thin majority of 293 votes from his constituency NA-148 through the unofficial result's announcement after concluding the polls last day.

He felicitated PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Co-chairman, Asif Zardari for chalking out the inspiring manifesto of the party, PPP that according to him, was much loved by people of Multan.

Bilawal Bhutto had effectively run the political campaign across the country, he said.

Pakistan People's Party was moving up to bring political and economic stability in coordination with all stakeholders across the country.

He said the PPP with the help of stakeholders would develop foreign policy and express resolve to wipe out terrorism with full commitment and determination.

Underlining the current turmoil hitting the northwest border, he said Afghanistan was our brotherly country and that the nation's prosperity was profoundly linked to stability in Afghanistan.

He termed the most significant problems swaying over the country was inflation and rising unemployment.

He urged all political stakeholders to unite for the one-liner agenda based on developing people economically.

Gilani said his all children got elected and vowed that they would work as a team to resolve the problems of the masses. The more we will strengthen economically, the better we stand up in a dignified way at all global forums, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Peoples Party Border Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-148

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

4 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

4 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

4 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

5 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

5 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

6 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

6 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

11 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

14 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan