Gilgit Baltistan starts COVID-19 vaccination to health workers

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The health department of Gilgit Baltistan has formally started vaccination against COVID-19 initially to health workers.

Under the auspices of National Command and Control Center a nationwide video link campaign was launched in which Governor Gilgit-Baltistan and other senior officials participated.

During the campaign frontline health workers will be vaccinated and for the purpose 22 centers have been set up in GB.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan also attended the inaugural function of the vaccination campaign at the National Command and Control Center, Islamabad.