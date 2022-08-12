Gill sent jail on judicial remand

An Islamabad court on Friday rejected the request of Islamabad Police for further physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and sent him to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :An Islamabad court on Friday rejected the request of Islamabad Police for further physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Shahbaz Gill was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir by the Kohsar Police. During the course of hearing, the court also allowed Gill to meet his legal team.

The investigation officer (IO) apprised the court that the police had some recorded matter on a CD, whose voice matched with that of the accused.

He adopted the stance that Shahbaz Gill had tried to provoke different ranks of a state institution while speaking during a television programme. The police wanted to collect evidence through further investigation, and it still had to view that who was the producer of said programme, he added.

The IO said the police had to get a polygraph test from the Punjab Forensic Lab and for that it needed four to five days. The police had also sought details from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, he said, adding the accused might be taken to Karachi in connection with the investigation.

The Advocate General Islamabad informed the court that driver of Shahbaz Gill was hidden at Banigala. The accused had revealed many things during the two days physical remand.

The police, he said, could not recover Gill's laptop, mobile and other devices due to his non-cooperation. Gill had attended an important meeting before speaking in a television programme, and its complete transcript was available in his mobile, which was necessary to recover, he added.

He prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused for more investigation into the matter.

Gill's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry claimed that there were torture marks on the body of his client. He said everybody respected the state institutions. He said there was no need of further physical remand for the polygraph test.

Earlier, Gill claimed that he had been tortured and even his medical examination was not conducted. He complained that he was also not allowed to meet his lawyers.

The court subsequently rejected the request for further physical remand of Shahbaz Gill and sent him jail on judicial remand.