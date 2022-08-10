Gill speaks against national institutions: Rana Sanaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said Shehbaz Gill used objectionable language against the national institutions

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader adopted negative agenda against the national institution which is not allowed at any cost, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Shehbaz Gill was arrested after following the legal procedure, he said, adding that Imran Khan could also be apprehended if any evidence of his involvement in the matter was found.

In reply to a question about police torture, he said, the statement regarding torturing Shehbaz Gill or his driver was unfounded and concocted. It was a fabricated statement given by PTI leaders, he added.