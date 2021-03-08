UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gillani's Leaked Video Case: Election Commission Of Pakistan Accepts PTI's Early Hearing Request

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:41 PM

Gillani's leaked video case: Election Commission of Pakistan accepts PTI's early hearing request

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing of Ali Haider Gillani's leaked video matter on March 9 on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentarians Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing of Ali Haider Gillani's leaked video matter on March 9 on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentarians Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the Commission fixed the new date for hearing while accepting the request of PTI for its early hearing.

Earlier, the ECP had fixed March 11 for hearing of Gillani's leaked video matter.

The Commission will also listen to the matter pointed out by General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nayyer Bukhari in his application on corrupt practices during the Senate polls.

Similarly, the ECP will also hear the matter of video related to the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on March 9. The application on the matter was submitted by Javed Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Ali Haider Pakistan Peoples Party March Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Matthews claims Paris-Nice lead for Australian tea ..

4 minutes ago

Police found two corpses of slain persons includin ..

4 minutes ago

Italian ambassador calls on Chief Minister Punjab

4 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Off Indonesia' ..

8 minutes ago

Rain will leave positive impact on Potohar region' ..

8 minutes ago

From suicidal thoughts to racism: Harry and Meghan ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.