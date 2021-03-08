The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing of Ali Haider Gillani's leaked video matter on March 9 on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentarians Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing of Ali Haider Gillani's leaked video matter on March 9 on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentarians Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the Commission fixed the new date for hearing while accepting the request of PTI for its early hearing.

Earlier, the ECP had fixed March 11 for hearing of Gillani's leaked video matter.

The Commission will also listen to the matter pointed out by General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nayyer Bukhari in his application on corrupt practices during the Senate polls.

Similarly, the ECP will also hear the matter of video related to the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on March 9. The application on the matter was submitted by Javed Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.