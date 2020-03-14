UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Killed, Four Hurt In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Girl killed, four hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A ten years old girl was killed while four other persons sustained injuries when a mini-van collided with a truck here near Adda Wandar, Mianwali road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a mini van was going to Vehari from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed when it collided with a truck while crossing near Adda Wandra.

As a result, a ten years old girl traveling in mini van died on the spot while four persons sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital while dead body shifted to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Martyrs Shaheed Road Died Van Mianwali Vehari Rescue 1122 From Mini

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

35 minutes ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

1 hour ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s main tourist attractions to be te ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.