Girl killed, four hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A ten years old girl was killed while four other persons sustained injuries when a mini-van collided with a truck here near Adda Wandar, Mianwali road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a mini van was going to Vehari from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed when it collided with a truck while crossing near Adda Wandra.

As a result, a ten years old girl traveling in mini van died on the spot while four persons sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital while dead body shifted to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital.