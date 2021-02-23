(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Lawyers foiled girl's abduction with the help of judicial staff from court's premises and handed over two of the accused persons to area police on Tuesday.

According to the city police station, Elisha Bibi reached out the court to record her statement along with the lawyer Shahid Rahim in court of magistrate Mudasser Hayat under section 164 of the criminal code.

In the meantime, the girl's relatives including Rab Nawaz, Sanwal, Mushtaq Bhatti among fifteen to twenty people surrounded to take her away forcibly along with them.

However, lawyers along with the court's staff spotted on the occasion, put up resistance to kidnap bid.

The court's premises once turned into battle ground as both of the parties involved in scuffle with abusing each other.

Lawyers caught two accused and handed over to police while rest of their accomplices fled the scene.

Police have registered FIR against the accused but yet to reveal their Identity.

Further investigation is underway.