Girl's Assault Suspect Held

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

Girl's assault suspect held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect of a girl's assault case.

The victim's father, resident of chak 48 NB, had lodged a complaint at Cantt Police Station, alleging that his 9-year-old daughter went out to visit her uncle's home when accused Hassan s/o MuhammadRiaz allegedly abused her and fled.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

