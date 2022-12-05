UrduPoint.com

Girls Guide Association Delegation Visits PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Girls Guide Association delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A Girls Guide Association (GGA) delegation visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines, on Monday.

The GGA in charge and 30 girl guides were part of the delegation. Shift Commander DSP Muhammad Kamran discussed agenda points such as women's safety application and women empowerment with the visiting team.

He substantiated to the GGA delegation the promising fact of women's participation being up to 25% of the authority's total workforce. He briefed the delegation that the app was loaded with features such as secured route mapping, location sharing, one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment, and other helpline numbers.

He added that the number of people installing apps designed to protect women was growing rapidly and more than 200,000 women had installed the Women Safety app.

In any emergency, women could take help from the Women Safety app, he added.

The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.

