Give IoK people right to self-determination to pursue their own aspirations: Foreign Minister to Modi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while responding to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday asked the BJP government to give Kashmiris the right to self determination to let them pursue their own aspirations

In his Independence Day speech in the day, Modi spoke about the freedom of people to pursue their own aspirations and to remove excess influence of governments on people's lives.

"To that we say, surely, freedom from oppression, violence, starvation and genocide is the right of the people of Kashmir.

Is their right to self determination not a freedom to which they can dare to aspire?," the foreign minister questioned in a tweet.

He demanded the Modi government to lift the curfew in Kashmir imposed for the 12th consecutive day.

"Give Kashmiris the right to self determination to 'pursue their own aspirations'. Ask IOK how happy they are with this chilling reminder of Nazi Germany and its brutality," he remarked.