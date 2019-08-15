UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Give IoK People Right To Self-determination To Pursue Their Own Aspirations: Foreign Minister To Modi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:46 PM

Give IoK people right to self-determination to pursue their own aspirations: Foreign Minister to Modi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while responding to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday asked the BJP government to give Kashmiris the right to self determination to let them pursue their own aspirations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while responding to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday asked the BJP government to give Kashmiris the right to self determination to let them pursue their own aspirations.

In his Independence Day speech in the day, Modi spoke about the freedom of people to pursue their own aspirations and to remove excess influence of governments on people's lives.

"To that we say, surely, freedom from oppression, violence, starvation and genocide is the right of the people of Kashmir.

Is their right to self determination not a freedom to which they can dare to aspire?," the foreign minister questioned in a tweet.

He demanded the Modi government to lift the curfew in Kashmir imposed for the 12th consecutive day.

"Give Kashmiris the right to self determination to 'pursue their own aspirations'. Ask IOK how happy they are with this chilling reminder of Nazi Germany and its brutality," he remarked.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Germany Independence From Government

Recent Stories

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

1 minute ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

1 minute ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

1 minute ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

1 minute ago

July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US a ..

5 minutes ago

UEFA postpones key Champions League reform meeting ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.