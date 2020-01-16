Glacier hits population; kills three in Kohistan

At least three persons, including two women lost their lives when an ice-shelf of glacier fell on several houses and shops in Kolai Palis Kohistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three persons, including two women lost their lives when an ice-shelf of glacier fell on several houses and shops in Kolai Palis Kohistan.

According to police, after heavy snowfall in Kolia Palis yesterday an ice shelf of a glacier and debris fell on houses and shops where three-person including two females died.

The females died on the spot while male Abdul Aleem who sustained critical injuries shifted to the hospital but couldn't survive.

More than 14 shops and a house have been buried under the glacier. Many roads are still blocked in Kohistan, however, Karakoram Highway (KKH) is opened for all sorts of traffic in the three districts of Kohistan.