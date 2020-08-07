UrduPoint.com
Global AI Market Revenues To Reach $156 Billion In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

Worldwide revenues for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, including software, hardware, and services, are expected to total $156.5 billion in 2020, a growth of 12.3 per cent over the previous year, according to a new forecast by International Data Corporation (IDC).

While this year's growth is somewhat slower than previous years due to the economic impact of Covid-19, investment in AI will recover quickly, said the IDC 'Worldwide Semiannual Artificial Intelligence Tracker'.

Worldwide AI market revenue revenues are likely to surpass $300 billion in 2024 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1 per cent.

Software is the largest AI technology group delivering roughly 80 per cent of all AI revenue.

Most of the software revenue comes from AI applications -- $120.4 billion in 2020 -- with AI Software Platforms delivering the remainder, PR newswire reported .

"AI applications continue to be at the forefront of digital transformation (DX) initiatives, driving both innovation and improvement to business operations," Ritu Jyoti, programme Vice President, Artificial Intelligence Research at IDC, said in a statement.

Customer relationship management (CRM) AI applications and enterprise relationship management (ERM) AI Applications are the two largest segments with 20 per cent and 17 per cent share of the AI applications market.

Other key segments include AI for content workflow and management applications, production applications, and collaborative applications.

The second largest AI category is services, which IDC forecasts will reach $18.4 billion in 2020, an increase of 13 per cent year over year.

Within the AI services market, AI IT services accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the category's revenue with AI Business Services delivering the rest.

IDC expects AI hardware (server and storage combined) revenues to reach $13.4 billion in 2020, representing 10.3 per cent year-over-year growth.

