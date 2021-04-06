Glowing tribute paid to renowned scholar Dr Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch

(@FahadShabbir)

Eminent speakers paid a glowing tribute to the renowned Scholar, historian, linguist, researcher, educationist and intellectual Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch at an online international literary seminar organized by Pakistan Academy of Literature (PAL) on Tuesday

Scholars including Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik and Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Jamani presided the seminar.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yusuf Kushk, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Dr. Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Inamullah Sheikh, Muhammad Umar Chand (New Zealand), Ayub Baloch, Dr. Sofia Yusuf, Amima Baloch, Dr. Manzoor Ali Vesrio and Aqil Ali Kaka also attended the seminar. The seminar was conducted by Dr. Hakim Ali Bardo.

In his introductory remarks, Chairman PAL Dr. Yusuf Kushk said that Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch was a renowned researcher, historian, educator and intellectual.

He said that Dr. Nabi Bakhsh gained worldwide fame for his scholarly and research services.

He said that his scholarly and literary services was not limited to Sindhi language but also urdu, English, Persian, Balochi and Seraiki languages.

He said that the literary services, he rendered in the field of science and research are exemplary.

Dr. Yusuf Kushk further said that more research is needed on the work of Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch so that our new generation can get acquainted with his scientific and research work. Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui said that Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch was a great historian, educator and intellectual of Sindh. "His services for the promotion of literature and culture are unforgettable" he said, adding that he was the identity of Sindh province. Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik said that Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch was a great intellectual of Sindh, Pakistan and the subcontinent.

He spent his entire life in the promotion of science and literature, history and linguistics.

"Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch has left a valuable asset of literature and culture in the form of books" he added. Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Jamani also paid a tribute to the literary work of Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch.