UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Glowing Tribute Paid To Renowned Scholar Dr Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:16 PM

Glowing tribute paid to renowned scholar Dr Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch

Eminent speakers paid a glowing tribute to the renowned Scholar, historian, linguist, researcher, educationist and intellectual Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch at an online international literary seminar organized by Pakistan Academy of Literature (PAL) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Eminent speakers paid a glowing tribute to the renowned Scholar, historian, linguist, researcher, educationist and intellectual Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch at an online international literary seminar organized by Pakistan academy of Literature (PAL) on Tuesday .

Scholars including Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik and Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Jamani presided the seminar.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yusuf Kushk, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Dr. Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Inamullah Sheikh, Muhammad Umar Chand (New Zealand), Ayub Baloch, Dr. Sofia Yusuf, Amima Baloch, Dr. Manzoor Ali Vesrio and Aqil Ali Kaka also attended the seminar. The seminar was conducted by Dr. Hakim Ali Bardo.

In his introductory remarks, Chairman PAL Dr. Yusuf Kushk said that Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch was a renowned researcher, historian, educator and intellectual.

He said that Dr. Nabi Bakhsh gained worldwide fame for his scholarly and research services.

He said that his scholarly and literary services was not limited to Sindhi language but also urdu, English, Persian, Balochi and Seraiki languages.

He said that the literary services, he rendered in the field of science and research are exemplary.

Dr. Yusuf Kushk further said that more research is needed on the work of Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch so that our new generation can get acquainted with his scientific and research work. Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui said that Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch was a great historian, educator and intellectual of Sindh. "His services for the promotion of literature and culture are unforgettable" he said, adding that he was the identity of Sindh province. Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik said that Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch was a great intellectual of Sindh, Pakistan and the subcontinent.

He spent his entire life in the promotion of science and literature, history and linguistics.

"Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch has left a valuable asset of literature and culture in the form of books" he added. Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Jamani also paid a tribute to the literary work of Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Sofia Kaka Muhammad Ali New Zealand

Recent Stories

Old enmity claims five lives including passerby

54 seconds ago

Clean water, soap access urgent in healthcare faci ..

55 seconds ago

Jordan's Prince Hamzah in fiery exchange with army ..

57 seconds ago

Record levels of hunger in Congo, warns UN

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops govt from purchasing sugar ..

4 minutes ago

Greek Health Official Urges Citizens Not to Cancel ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.