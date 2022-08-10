Glowing tributes paid to Sheikh Aziz on eve of his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, have paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri leader, Shaheed-e-Azeemat Sheikh Abdul Aziz, on the eve of his 14th martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir media service,Sheikh Abdul Aziz was shot dead by Indian troops on 11th August in 2008 while he was leading a procession from Srinagar to the Line of Control against the economic blockade of the Kashmir Valley by Hindu extremists of Jammu.

Illegally detained APHC Vice Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a message sent from New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail and released in Srinagar highlighting the contribution and sacrifices of the martyred leader for the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz was truly a man of honesty and integrity who devoted his entire life for the Kashmir cause.

He maintained that Sheikh Aziz went through trials and tribulations for his role in the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self-determination. He said that the martyred leader would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for his indomitable role and peerless contribution in the freedom movement.

Incarcerated senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, in his message from Tihar Jail said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz championed the Kashmir cause throughout his life and even rendered the ultimate sacrifice for this purpose.

He said that contribution and sacrifices of the martyred leader in the freedom movement were unforgettable.

APHC leader, Syed Bashir Andrabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar paying homage to Sheikh Aziz reaffirmed the Kashmiris' resolve to accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs. He said Sheikh Aziz was a visionary political leader who faced bullets on his chest instead of surrendering before the Indian military might. He also condemned the continued unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists.

APHC leaders, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal and Ghulam Nabi War, in their statements in Srinagar said that the martyrdom of Sheikh Aziz gave a new spark to the Kashmiris' ongoing movement for the right to self-determination.

They said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs to go in vain and would accomplish their mission, come what may. They said that the best tribute to Sheikh Aziz and other Kashmiri martyrs is to carry forward the sacred cause for which they have laid down their lives.