Gondal takes oath as auditor general AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Muhammad Ajmal Gondal who was appointed as auditor general Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), has taken oath of his office here on Thursday at supreme court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Justice AJK Justice Saeed Akram administered the oath to him.

The ceremony was attended by secretaries of the government and high officials.

Later, he paid a courtesy call to President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and discussed issues of mutual interest.