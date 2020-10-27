UrduPoint.com
Good News For Shehbaz Sharif As Top Court Rejects NAB's Plea For Placement Ofhis Name On ECL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:52 AM

The SC two-member bench led by Justice Mushir Alam passed the order on appeal moved by National Accountability Bureau challenging LHC's decision about removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from ECL.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) A good news for PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as the country's top court has rejected National Accountability Bureau's plea to place his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Shehbaz Sharif who is currently in Kot Lakhpat jail in money laundering and assets beyond means case may fly abroad if he get a chance as his name is not on ECL.

A SC two-member bench led by Justice Mushir Alam passed the order on petition of Anti-Corruption Watchdog.

NAB suggested name of Shehbaz Sharif to the ministry of interior for placement on ECL. However, the Lahore High Court ordered to remove his name from ECL. The NAB challenged LHC's decision before the Supreme Court and pleaded the top court to order placement of his name on ECL.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the top court turned down NAB's plea.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif's defamation suit against Prime Minsiter Imran Khan was taken up by a local court in Lahore which was adjourned till next date without major development. According to the reports, a plea was moved by the counsel of PM Khan that record of Shehbaz Sharif's references should be summoned. It said that the proceedings in this case lingered on only because Shehbaz Sharif failed to present record of the cases and references against him before this court.

The hearing was adjourned and the next date was in office.

