Google Honors Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day With Doodle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

Google honors Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day with doodle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The tech giant Google, has once again honored the 72nd Independence day for Pakistanis by dedicating a doodle on its homepage.

This is not the first time that Google has featured a doodle for any Pakistani event, last year on 14th August as well, Google dedicated its doodle to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day, a private news channel reported.

The tech giant Google has also celebrated the birthdays of legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan with its doodles.

Google also paid rich tribute to Pakistan's most prominent and prolific artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with doodle on his 87th birth anniversary.

